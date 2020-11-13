CLINTON – David Keith Dixon, 77, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, inside the home he built in Clinton following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born on April 5, 1943, to Lorimer Dixon and Mildred Nason as their sixth and final child. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Dixon, and their four children, Randall (Kimberly), Michelle, Douglas, Chad (Tawnya), his six grandchildren, Eric (Danielle) Elizabeth, Katherine, Isaac, Evelyn, and Luke, his two great-grandchildren; his brother, Clifford Dixon, his sisters-in-law, Linda White and Stephanie Dow, as well as many nieces and nephews.

When Dave was less than two years old, his father died. Nine years younger than his closest sibling, Dave was presented with and accepted responsibilities typically designated for those much older. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964 where he trained and worked as a mechanic. He was stationed in Korea and Panama and would fondly recall details of his escapades long after memories started escaping him.

When Dave returned from the service, he was the envy of a small town when he courted and married Janet Dow. The couple married in 1965 and celebrated their 55th-anniversary last month. Dave and Jan moved out of state early in their marriage and lived in Virginia and Florida before returning home. Dave, Jan, and their two eldest children moved into his childhood home with Mildred to care for her. In 1977 a fire claimed the long-time family home which resulted in Dave building their next home. Shortly thereafter, Dave and Jan spent multiple years of any free time they had building a log house nearby which became their family’s home.

The independence developed early on through responsibility and hard work, served Dave well as he provided for his family, and worked endless hours to improve their lives. That same independence led Dave to pursue a career where he answered only to himself and those dependent on him. Dave pedaled auto parts all over Maine until buying the former Tiny Bill’s building on Main St. in Clinton and converting it in 1992 to DAC Distributors, an auto parts store, which now, with its second owner, is still open for business. Dave operated the business along with his eldest son, Randall until 2009. Dave developed his venture into a successful business without doing it at anyone else’s expense. He was honest and refused to profit more than he felt was fair. He gave his customers the benefit of the doubt and was always willing to allow his patrons credit.

Dave recognized what a gift his wife was to him and kissed her goodbye every time he left the house. Despite his fleeting memory he never forgot who she was. He was tenacious, loved a good adventure, dreamt of lakes he hadn’t fished, enjoyed watching car racing, holidays, whoopie pies, bumper cars, watching the birds, and being in the woods. He had an incredible ability to tell stories that would often result in the listener being held hostage until he was done telling it. His favorite place was on the water with a fishing rod in hand and a trout on the hook. He was able to fulfill a dream when he and Jan built their camp on Moosehead Lake where his family would gather every Memorial Day and July 4th.

Dave worked hard until his mind and body failed him. He battled Alzheimer’s Disease for the last decade and never conceded. He fished, cut, and delivered wood and helped out those he loved until the end. He recognized he wasn’t as sharp as he’d once been throughout the majority of his struggle, but Dave’s deterioration still exceeded most’s baseline.

We will feel the void of his presence, his voice, and mostly his unbending strength to carry us through the most difficult of times.

Arrangements are through Dan and Scott’s Cremation. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider the Alzheimer’s Association or Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. There will be a graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Clinton.

