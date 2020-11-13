AUGUSTA – Leroy E. “Lee” Murphy Jr., 67, of Eastern Avenue, died unexpectedly on Nov. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in Gardiner, Maine, on May 29, 1953, the son of Leroy E. Murphy, Sr. and Doris Ann (Randall) Murphy.

Lee graduated from Richmond High School in 1972.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army, Recovery Specialist 63 Foxtrot 20, Aug. 17, 1975 – 1982.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Kirschner’s, Mobil Station Cony Circle, DJ Trucking, retired from Hannaford Trucking 1984 – 2005, with the honor of the million mile driver award with no accidents.

We would like to thank, Andy Cook for help building his trike to be able to enjoy riding again; Bob Bower for always being there and enjoying the life of drag racing, did many charities benefit with his wife Kathy for Cystic Fibrosis. Lee was a member of Legion riders of Oakland, Maine, Augusta Elks, United Bikers of Maine and Combat Veterans.

Surviving is his wife, Katharine (Jean) “Kathy” Murphy of Augusta; three sons: Patrick and wife Jackie Murphy of Calhan, Colo., Paul Murphy of Durham, N.C., and Shawn and wife Caterina Murphy of Brunswick; and grandchildren.

Lee is also survived by his siblings, John Murphy, Debra and husband Randy Hinkley, Patricia and husband Alvah Donnell, Peter Murphy, Timothy and wife Brady Murphy, and Christopher Murphy; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no public visiting hours. A committal service, with military honors, will be held at the niche wall at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter

114 Perimeter Road

Nashua, NH 03063

