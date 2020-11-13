Three people refused treatment Friday afternoon when a pickup truck backing out of a driveway on Main Street in downtown Madison collided with a tractor-trailer truck.

The crash occurred at about 1:05 p.m. near Butler’s Car Wash when Kimberly Walker, 58, of Madison was backing her gray, 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck out of her driveway and it went into the path of the tractor-trailer truck being driven by Ira Gray, 48, of Greenville, according to a Somerset County Sheriff’s Office press release. Somerset Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Smith was the first deputy on the scene.

Both drivers, including a passenger in the pickup, Elton Watson, 52, of Madison declined medical treatment, according to the release, issued by Somerset County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell.

“Reportedly, all occupants were wearing their seatbelts,” it says. “Although speed and alcohol were not contributors to this crash, the cause of the accident remains under investigation.”

Somerset Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Lafreniere and officials from the Madison Fire Department and Madison/Anson Ambulance helped Smith at the scene, according to Mitchell.

