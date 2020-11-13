WHITEFIELD — Sheepscot Valley Regional School Unit 12 has reported one positive COVID-19 test, and one probable positive case, in separate elementary schools.

District officials said there is a positive COVID-19 case at Whitefield Elementary School, and a probable positive case at Windsor Elementary School. Windsor Elementary previously reported a positive COVID-19 case on Oct. 1.

Superintendent Howard Tuttle, who learned of the recent positive tests Tuesday, said that there has been “no spread” and the two cases are not related.

“We have people getting tested and we have not gotten those results back yet,” Tuttle said. “We know there is potential for more cases.”

Close contacts of the positive case, a third grade class at Whitefield, have been alerted. That class has been quarantined and are remote learning until further notice.

Other Whitefield and Windsor elementary students are still learning in person at their school buildings.

Maine has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in the past week, with 244 new cases being reported on Friday.

