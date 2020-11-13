Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Sheriff Jeff Trafton and Doreen Berry, Thorndike first selectperson, unveil a newly dedicated Chair of Honor for all veterans Wednesday, Veterans Day, at the Thorndike Town Office on Mt. View Road. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Members of American Legion Post 6 Goodrich-Caldwell color guard wear masks as they hold flags during a Veterans Day service Wednesday in the Hallowell Cemetery. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A man prays before the Maine Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located in Capitol Park, in Augusta on Wednesday. With Veterans Day parades and other memorials canceled across the country to the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals paid their respects in solitary fashion. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Members of the Freedom Riders motorcycle club stand with American flags Wednesday at the Thorndike Town Office on Mt. View Road at the dedication of a Chair of Honor for veterans. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Dena Susi, left, and Brandy Worth clean the stalls Thursday at Susi’s equestrian stable, Wild Child Farm, in Pittston. Even in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, Susi said ridership and instruction have increased this year with people spending more time with their horses. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Gardiner paramedic Justin Lodolce power washes the City of Gardiner’s rescue boat Tuesday at the fire station. The crew was cleaning it up before wrapping it in plastic and putting her up for the winter. The boat is usually kept docked in the Kennebec River during the warmer months. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Walkers pass a leaf covered hillside that overlooks the Kennebec River at Coburn Park in Skowhegan on Monday. The park is closed to vehicle traffic but is open to pedestrians. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
A golfer takes advantage of the sunny weather at Pine Ridge Municipal Golf Course on West River Road in Waterville on Friday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
