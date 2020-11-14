Kennebec Behavioral Health will host its fourth annual comedy show fundraiser “A Night In” featuring stand-up comedian group the River Comics at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, via Zoom. KBH invites the community to stay home and join in the fun with Leonard, Sam and Kyron of the River Comics who will put on a show that can be enjoyed safely and comfortably at home, according to a news release from KBH.

And, during the week leading up to the event, KBH will host a themed basket raffle which includes its (now famous) money bouquet raffle beginning on Friday, Nov. 27, and leading up until the start of the comedy show.

The winners of the 50/50 and money bouquet will be drawn live during the comedy show. Proceeds from the show and raffle ticket sales will benefit KBH’s College Scholarship Fund. Each year, the organization awards several scholarships to local graduating high school seniors who are pursuing their academic and career goals in the mental health field. Kennebec Behavioral Health was founded in 1960 and operates clinics in Waterville, Skowhegan, Winthrop, Augusta and Farmington.

Comedy show and 50/50 raffle tickets are available online at kbhmaine.org/anightin or by emailing Tina Chapman at KBH at [email protected]. Raffle tickets will be available starting on Nov. 27 at go.rallyup.com/ANIGHTIN.

For more information, call 1-888-322-2136.

