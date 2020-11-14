LINCOLN – Melvin Frederick Coffin II, 75, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, in Bangor, after complications from a heart attack. He was born Oct. 18, 1945, to Melvin Frederick I, and Cecilia May (Doughty).When he was 9, the family moved to the Brewer area. He went to Brewer High School and graduated in 1965. He went on to earn a Bachelors Degree in Physical Education from the University of Maine at Orono in 1969. His career as a Physical Education teacher at the O.C. Woodman Middle School in Gardiner and then as a Biology teacher at Gardiner Area High School was his passion. He led the Gardiner Girl’s Varsity Basketball team to many tournaments in Bangor and surpassed 2000 wins. He taught adult education and summer recreation in Gardiner.After retirement, Mel joined the Masons in Lincoln and several men’s clubs over the years. He was a sportsman and jack of all trades. He could put on a roof, design a beautiful stain glass window, or build a custom fireplace. His talents were many. He was a Disney fanatic and an adventurer. He traveled Europe for a few months, visited his daughter while she was in Guatemala, and visited many spots across the country. He especially enjoyed quiet time at his camp on Harriman Pond.He was predeceased by his parents and numerous close friends. Mel is survived by daughters Julie Prowe, Lisa Ford and husband Christopher; beautiful granddaughters Cassie and Mira Prowe, Ilyssa Ford; sisters Janice Lynch, Lynn Higgins and husband Alan; nephews and nieces Richard Lynch and wife Theresa and family, Cheryl Robertson and family, Michael Lynch and partner Samantha West and family, Christopher Lynch and partner Michelle Rice and family, Samantha Glencross and family; special friends Sylvia Goding and Nancy Robertson. The family will come together to celebrate Mel’s life in 2021 when a gathering will be held outside in a safer manner due to Covid-19. He will rest with his parents in Union Cemetery in Dedham. Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, 69 State St., Brewer. Messages and memories may be shared with the family at kileyandfoley.com In celebration of Mel’s love of science, please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to the: Challenger Learning Center of Maine 30 Venture Way Bangor, ME 04401(www.astronaut.org)

