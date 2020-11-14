MOSCOW – Born in 1928, Rita Tanguay Sirois Giroux passed away on Oct. 11, 2020 at the age of 92.Rita, the oldest of nine children born to Cyril and Clara (Royer) Tanguay graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1943.Her work history included the Continental Mill in Lewiston, Woolworth’s and the Mohican store before it closed.In 1946 Rita married Philippe C. Sirois at St. Peter’s church. Philippe passed away suddenly on March 27, 1968, leaving her a widow with eight children. Pressing on, she rented out apartments in her three-family home on Nichols Street in Lewiston and raised her family. Finding the second love of her life, Rita married again on August 13, 1976, this time to John H. Giroux Sr. of Bingham.Residing in Moscow for 44 years, Rita was active in the Ladies of Saint Anne and Altar Guild at Saint Peter’s Church in Bingham. She and John often spent winters in Florida and she enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. Rita enjoyed the company of her three sons and five daughters, two stepsons and one stepdaughter, some of whom predeceased her. She left behind a note that said, “I had a great life.” Always greeting family and friends with a smile,Rita’s surviving children and spouses, Robert and Judy Sirois, Gerard Sirois, Ronald and Barbara Sirois, Jeanine and Maurice Chicoine, Pat and Karl York, Linda and Orrin Welch and John Giroux Jr. will miss her dearly. Rita leaves behind her only living sibling, Lucienne Morin. Also grieving her loss are 23 grandchildren (including six step-grandchildren); 36 great-grandchildren (including 14 step-great-grandchildren); two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Being no stranger to grief, Rita is predeceased by her first husband, Philippe, her second husband, John H. Giroux Sr.; her stepson David Giroux, her stepdaughter, Lorene Cates, her daughters, Mona Sirois and Diane Sirois Bellevance and two sons-in-law, Larry Jolin and Girard Bellevance. Other loved ones that passed before her were her three sisters, Jeannette Corriveau, Laure Perreault, Laurette Tanguay and four brothers, Fernand, Lionel, Normand, and Richard Tanguay.While in her 90s, Rita resided at the Somerset Rehab and Living Center where she was very well cared for and treated with love and respect. We, the family, can never properly repay, nor adequately thank the administrative help, the lovely nurses, physical therapists, CNAs, MMAs, cooks, maintenance workers, etc. who made her final residence a loving home where her caregivers became her friends. Each person at the home made a difference in their own special way. Her caregivers made life bearable under challenging circumstances. We also want to especially thank “Boots” who compassionately sat by her side during her final hours to reassure her as she entered into eternity.Before snowfall, a small, private family gathering will be held for Rita at her final resting place at Saint Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

