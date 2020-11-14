ANSON – Sonja E. (Brown) Clark, 83, passed on to her heavenly father on Nov. 9, 2020, in Skowhegan. She was born Oct. 24, 1937 in Madison to Paul and Gladys Edwards. She was educated in the Anson schools and graduated from Anson Academy. Sonja married Larry Clark on April 29, 1961 in Madison and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage.

Sonja loved her family. She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana, Grammie and great-Nana.

She loved taking road trips, especially to the ocean. She was a volunteer for the Madison School District for over 25 years; once winning the volunteer of the year award. She attended the Center Point Community Church in Anson. She was a kind and thoughtful person to all she knew. She was known for sending cards to her family and friends on all their special occasions. Her life was a living example of the bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 “and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

She was predeceased by her husband Larry and four brothers, Bradford, Erwin, Weldon and Peter Brown.

She is survived by her daughter Myra Roderick and her husband Bob of Anson, and son Randy Clark and his wife Joanne of Vassalboro; grandchildren Roland, Shawn and Paul Roderick, Rachel Williams, Nicholle and Garret Clark; great-grandchildren Aaliyah, Hannah, Annalise, Austin and Ezekiel Roderick, Alyana, Mateo and Jacoby Williams; brother Gerald Brown of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for the spring of 2021.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine.

To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book