WINSLOW – Wendy Mae Johnson, 60, passed peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020 in Winslow. Wendy was born on Sept. 13, 1960 in Hartford, Conn. to her parents Judith Marden and Lawrence Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by many loved ones, including her beloved cousin and good friend Karen Mitchell.

Wendy is survived by her son Eric Nelson of Fairfield, daughter Sarah Perkins and her husband Benjamin of Mt Juliet, Tenn.; grandsons Asher and Beckett Perkins; sister Susan Weatherbee of Wiscasset, brother Shawn Dyer and wife Mary of Glenburn; nieces Laura Weatherbee, Maegan Nelson, Emily Weaver and nephews Jason Weatherbee, Cameron and Colby Dyer, Travis and Ryan Redman, Matthew, Andrew and Alex Nelson; former husband Michael Nelson; lifelong friend Karen Redman and many other friends and relatives in Maine and Connecticut.

Wendy dedicated her career to the health of women through her work at Inland Women’s Health Care, formerly Waterville OB/GYN. She was an avid reader and skillful knitter. Wendy loved the beach, practical jokes and classic rock played loudly, and loved her family and friends most of all.

A memorial service and celebration of Wendy’s life will be held at a later date at The Beach House in Prospect Harbor, Maine, which was a very special place to her.

