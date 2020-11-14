Every Maine county experienced some level of drought in 2020, with September reported as the driest on record, according to the National Weather Service.

Because the autumn rains Maine received may not benefit thirsty gardens and wells until later in the year, water conservation makes good economic and ecological sense year-round.

Conserving Water at Home from University of Maine Cooperative Extension can provide guidance on conserving water to save money, responding to resource fluctuations, and reducing the risk of damage to septic systems and the quality of drinking water, lakes, ponds and streams, according to a news release from the UMaine extension office in Orono.

UMaine Extension bulletins can be ordered or downloaded from the publications catalog at extensionpubs.umext.maine.edu, calling 207-581-3792, or emailing [email protected].

More information about water conservation and safety is available on UMaine Extension’s Well Water Safety webpage or by calling 207-581-3188 or emailing [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: