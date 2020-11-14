The driver who was killed Friday when his dump truck left the road and overturned in Wales has been identified as an Augusta man.

John R. Bennett Jr., 52, was driving north on Route 126 around 7 a.m. when the truck loaded with gravel crashed and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Bennett, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene from his injuries and had to be extricated from the truck, according to a news release Saturday from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Though the crash remains under investigation, police believe Bennett may have suffered a medical issue that caused him to leave the road. The dump truck is owned by Crooker Construction LLC of Topsham, where Bennett was employed.

Route 126 was closed for hours while deputies and state troopers with the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit investigated the crash. Also assisting were the Sabattus and Monmouth police departments, the Wales, Sabattus and Monmouth Fire Department and United Ambulance.

