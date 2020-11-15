COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.

The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties with the football program. Athletic Director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach.

Muschamp, 49, had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.

The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night. South Carolina’s defense has given up 1,779 yards and 159 points in those three defeats.

Muschamp went 28-30 in five seasons at South Carolina. He previously coached Florida for four seasons, going 28-21.

UCLA 34, CALIFORNIA 10: Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw three touchdown passes, rushed for another TD and accounted for 248 yards of total offense as the Bruins (1-1) defeated the Golden Bears (0-1) in Pasadena, California.

The teams weren’t originally slated to face each other this season, but the Pac 12 scheduled the Rose Bowl matchup on Friday after Cal’s game against Arizona State and UCLA’s matchup against Utah were canceled because the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive COVID-19 tests.

CANCELLATIONS: Arizona State’s game against Colorado next Saturday has been canceled, the second straight game Arizona State will miss because of positive COVID-19 tests that have left the Sun Devils without enough scholarship players available to meet the conference’s 53-player minimum.

Numerous Sun Devils players and coaches have tested positive, including head coach Herm Edwards.

• The Mid-American Conference also had its first cancellation Sunday. Ohio’s game at Miami on Tuesday night was called off because of Ohio roster issues related to COVID-19.

AP TOP 25: No. 25 Tulsa is ranked in The Associated Press poll for the first time in 10 years and No. 9 Indiana is set to play the first top-10 matchup in program history.

The rankings were mostly stagnant after four of the top five teams did not play and only one ranked team lost this weekend.

Alabama is No. 1 for the second straight week, with 60 first-place votes. No. 2 Notre Dame received one first-place vote and No. 3 Ohio State got the other. The rest of the top eight was unchanged: Clemson is No. 4, followed by Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and BYU.

Indiana moved up one spot to ninth – the Hoosiers’ best ranking since they were fourth in the 1967 poll – heading into a matchup with Ohio State on Saturday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE: Coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the Orange have paused all team activities.

Boeheim, 75, said in a statement posted on the university website that he was informed after the team’s most recent testing and is in isolation at home.

“I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff,” Boeheim said. “Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.