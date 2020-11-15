Modern farmhouse-styled, new construction homes are close to being completed in Falmouth. Move-in days will begin just as the years change, perfect timing for a fresh start in a fresh home. With several more homes to be built next year, buyers still have time to customize interior finishes.

This new neighborhood is Homestead Farms. In and around the neighborhood are walking trails for fresh air, and right on the block is Harmon’s Lunch, for a treat of cheeseburgers and onion rings.

This subdivision will eventually include 68 single-family condos, each built as a free-standing home with single-level and colonial options available. Each has three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. They are connected to public sewer, water and natural gas systems. The homeowner’s association, at a monthly fee of $155, takes care of road and driveway plowing as well as lawn maintenance.

Homestead Farms is being built by several, quality, local builders which include Brush & Hammer Builders, Down East Design & Builder partnered with Tall Trees Construction, Gravier Homes, On Point Construction and Pinnacle Home Builders.

With the second phase of development to begin next year, there is still time for buyers to put the finishing touches on their home. As for location, residents at Homestead Farms are less than 20 minutes-drive to downtown Portland and right nearby West Falmouth Crossing for groceries and other amenities, as well as I-95 and the Lakes Region.

Homes at Homestead Farms are listed between $485,000 and $650,000. They are listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

