As I watch the latest election play out, I would like to say I am inspired, but I’m not. From where I sit, the millions of dollars poured into the Senate race in Maine could have wired the entire state for broadband to address our real needs, such as educating our children and having effective statewide telemedicine in the midst of this very real pandemic.

There still would have been buckets of money left over to direct toward the economic impact of the pandemic. But it was spent on a struggle for political power because many feel better feeding money to their personal angst than investing in a common future.

Want to save America? Shut down social media for an entire year and force yourself to endure face-to-face conversation with the strangers you meet to get through your day.

John R. Seksay

Augusta

