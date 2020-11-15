As a supporter of Phil Bofia for mayor of Waterville, I warmly congratulate Jay Coehlo on his Election Day victory. I also wish to commend both men for the honorable, decent, respectful way they comported themselves during the mayoral campaign.

Thanks to Bofia and his message of “Positive Politics”— which Coehlo also appears to ascribe to — this city will be more vibrant, more welcoming of others, and more hopeful going forward. Anyone wishing to see the best of America and the best of local U.S. politics could do far worse than look at our mayoral race this year.

Waterville is truly blessed to have Phil Bofia and Jay Coehlo as public servants.

David M. Carew

Waterville

