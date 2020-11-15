AUGUSTA – Danielle Marie Sanborn, 43, passed away Nov. 10, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. Danielle was born in Waterville on Jan. 31, 1977, the daughter of Paul Bergeron and Donna Vashon. Danielle graduated from Lawrence High School in 1995. Danielle enjoyed spending time with her friends.

Danielle is predeceased by her mother, Donna LeClair.

She is survived by her father, Paul Bergeron of Canaan; her stepfather, Jim LeClair; special friend, Ed Towers of Clinton; brother, Byron Bergeron and partner Kathy of Clinton; son Tresten Bergeron and wife Tiffany of Madison; and several uncles and aunts.

The family would like to express a thank you to the staff at the Alfond Center for Health for the care that Danielle received.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

