WATERVILLE – Mildred R. Good, affectionately known as “Millie”, passed away peacefully at her daughter Donna’s home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 with Donna by her side. Millie was born on April 23, 1920 in Limestone to Manzer Sr. and Ellen Doody.

She attended schools in Limestone, married Clarence “Bun” Good and they eventually settled in Fairfield. Millie worked in Waterville at DeOrsay’s Drug Store and then Dunham’s of Maine. She was Noble Grand and Past Noble Grand at Goodwill Rebecca Lodge #50 of Fairfield where she had many lasting friendships including special friend Didi Barry. Hobbies included sewing, skiing, and exercising with a wonderful group known as The Golden Girls.

Millie was predeceased by her husband, Clarence; son, Gary F. Good; sister, Alice “Mae” Clifford and husband Kenneth, brother, Jim Doody, and brothers and their wives including Manzer Jr. (June) and Betty, McKinley (Mac) and Gracie, Ruel and Vellie, Perley and Hilda, and Arnold and former wife Judy Doody, and later companion Betty Crommett; also daughter-in-law, Rosemary Good, and brother-in-law, Lou Crenshaw.

Surviving are son, C. Edward “Bunky” Good, daughter, Donna M. Good Paradis and husband Brian; sister, Shirlie Crenshaw, sister-in-law Delores “Dee” Doody; and daughter-in-law, Margareth Good; grandchildren include Dawn Cook, Anne White and Tony, Erin Napela and Chris, Lucas Good and Lindsey, Mike Good and Terri, Andrew Good and Laura, Sally Neal and Barry, and Robbie Good and Jeannie. Millie’s great-grandchildren include Trever Cook, CJ and Landon Napela, Malia, Emmerson, and Rowan White, Henry Good, Jimmy, Melissa, Allison, Gregory, Brian, Colleen, Bobby, Amanda, Heather, and Robyn Good;, and great-great granddaughter, Ella Good; along with many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the wonderful crew of Beacon Hospice, especially Ashley and Nicole.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the springtime. Condolences may be shared on the Morning Sentinel Obituary site or through Donna’s Facebook page.

Arrangements were made under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan.

Guest Book