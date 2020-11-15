WATERVILLE – Ruth Yandow Viens, a resident of Waterville, passed away Nov. 11, 2020 at Woodlands Assisted Living in Waterville. Ruth was born Nov. 6, 1926 in Colchester, Vt., the daughter of the late Harvey D. and Alma (Bonnette) Yandow.

Ruth received her degree as a U.S. Cadet Nurse, graduating from Fanny Allen Hospital, Class of 1948 in Colchester, Vt.

Ruth married her childhood sweetheart, Paul K. Viens on June 27, 1950. Paul predeceased her on Sept. 3, 1982. Ruth was also predeceased by her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald R. Yandow, his wife, Lorraine and Kenneth B. Yandow, his wife, Florence, all of Burlington, Vt. Also predeceased by brother-in-law, Robert D. Viens, his wife, Cecile of Glastonbury, Conn., sister-in-law, Eleanor V. Beauregard, Essex Junction, Vt. and Joachim (Stanley) Viens, his wife, Ellen, of Fort Collins, Colo.

Ruth left her nursing career to create a loving home with Paul and eventually their children. They made their home in Burlington, Vt., Gouverneur, N.Y. and moved to Waterville, in 1969. Together they raised their family and built a family business. Her greatest accomplishments have been in the lives of her family and friends. Her generous heart filled her home with love.

Ruth was an avid volunteer involving her children and their activities. She was a member of Waterville Inner Wheel, The Waterville Garden Club, and the Waterville Women’s (Samaritan) Club. Ruth was a communicant at Corpus Christi Parish, taught CCD and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church.

Ruth followed her grandchildren in all their pursuits. She was always ready and waiting at her door to go to all school, scout and sporting events and to be called Grammy by all who knew her. Ruth leaves her children and grandchildren with the knowledge that they were truly loved and also how her strength of character, perseverance and deep faith sustained her during difficult times.

She is survived by her three children, Kenneth P. (Margaret) Viens of Waterville, Denise V. (Michael) McGuan of Waterville and Gerard A. (Linda) Viens of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, Nicholas A. (Lindsey) Viens of Chapel Hill, N.C., Daniel P. (Laura Desrochers) Viens of Jamaica Plain, Mass., Pamela A. McGuan of Oakland, Thomas M. (Cassandra) McGuan of Lewiston, Matthew P. Viens of Cincinnati and Christopher A. Viens of Cincinnati; seven great-grandchildren, Henry Viens, Elizabeth Viens and William Viens of Chapel Hill, N.C., Juliet Viens and Simone Viens of Jamaica Plain, Mass., Gemma McGuan and Camden McGuan of Lewiston. Survivors also include brother-in-law, Paul Beauregard of Northfield, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Due to Covid-19, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately for the family at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Arrangements are under direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home in Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, since all six of her grandchildren attended school there and it has long been a favorite charity of hers, donations may be made to

Mount Merici Academy,

Attn: Nikki Brown,

18 Mount Merici Ave.,

Waterville, ME 04901.

