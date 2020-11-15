SKOWHEGAN — A student at Skowhegan Area Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a school district administrator.

In a letter sent Saturday to those affiliated with Maine School Administrative District 54, Superintendent Jon Moody wrote the student’s positive test resulted from exposure outside of school.

“At this time, there is no recommendation that we close school or take additional actions beyond the quarantining of a small group of staff and students,” Moody wrote. “MSAD 54 will continue to communicate with the Maine CDC (Center for Disease Control & Protection) and our community health partners, and we will provide updates should anything change.”

The latest infection is the fourth positive case of COVID-19 within the district. The other positives involved a student at Skowhegan Area High School, a teacher at Mill Stream Elementary School and a district staffer. There was also a probable positive case involving a student at Canaan Elementary School.

From the start of the 2020-21 school year, Skowhegan Area Middle and High schools have been utilizing a hybrid approach. Students have been divided into cohorts that are at school buildings on alternating days. There is also a group of students learning under a fully remote model.

As part of the color-coded system implemented by the Maine Department of Education and state CDC, Somerset County is now designated as “yellow.” Each district in the state was required to make a green, yellow and red model.

“As part of our work today, we have been reminded that our efforts around cohorting, social distancing, masking and hygiene have helped avoid the spread of the virus in our schools,” Moody wrote. “Today’s situation has affirmed for us the importance of our cohorting approach at SAMS.”

