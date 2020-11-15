The Yarmouth fire chief has tested positive for COVID-19, the department said Sunday.

Chief Michael Robitaille had a 100.4-degree fever on Wednesday night and used an “in-house” rapid test on Saturday, the department said. He received a “presumptive positive” diagnosis, according to a news release from the department.

Robitaille stayed home on Thursday out of caution, and experienced no more symptoms for 24 hours. On Friday, he responded to a call on Sligo Road. He was wearing “full protective equipment that included an N95 face mask without an exhalation vent that was covered by another cloth mask and eye glasses,” the department said.

On Saturday, Robitaille conducted a live training session and, afterward, noticed he had a headache. A rapid test at the fire station came up positive. Robitaille then took a follow-up test at the Westbrook Public Safety Department; the news release did not say whether that test was a more reliable PCR test.

On Sunday, the chief was quarantined at home, as were those who had direct contact with him. He authorized the department to share his personal medical information, and encouraged anyone who believes they had contact with him and has symptoms to get tested.

“Chief Robitaille encourages all individuals to wear masks whenever in the public,” the department said in its news release. “The state is experiencing very high numbers of positive cases. He will continue to work from home developing operational plans for the department and community.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: