SKOWHEGAN — Additional test results are needed before officials can lift the do-not-drink order.
Maine Water Co. President Rick Knowlton released a statement Monday evening saying the company has completed all distribution system flushing “and continues to operate exclusively from the Kennebec River supply source.”
He said he learned late Monday afternoon that the suite of lab analyses necessary to confirm compliance with drinking water standards was not complete and a final test by an independent laboratory that follows stringent protocols remains in progress.
“Until that test is finished, the ‘do not drink’ order in Skowhegan remains in effect,” Knowlton said.
The final test is expected to be complete by the end of the day tomorrow.
Bottled water distribution will continue at the Skowhegan Community Center on Poulin Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can also bring their own clean, disinfected receptacles and utilize the self-serve filling station any time.
“We appreciate the continued patience of our customers and remain fully committed to verifying the safety of the drinking water in Skowhegan,” Knowlton said.
The order was issued late Thursday evening, affecting 6,000 residents townwide.
Residents were asked by state officials not to use water for drinking, making ice cubes, food preparation, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water. Instead, bottled water should be consumed.
The water can be used for nonconsumption purposes, including bathing, laundry and dishwashing. The odor is described as being soap-like.
The problem with the water was detected Thursday when Maine Water Co.’s Skowhegan Division notified Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program of a complaint from a customer of an unusual taste and odor coming from the faucet.
The ponds used by Maine Water Co. draw water from the Kennebec River. Currently, the ponds are disconnected from the system and only the river is being used to bring water into the treatment plant.
On Friday morning Knowlton said there was no reason to believe that the problem arose from an intentional act.
Knowlton said that Skowhegan’s water system includes two spring-fed ponds at the Water Treatment Facility on Heselton Street. This has been the source of water since the 1930s, he added. Right now, water is being pulled from the Kennebec River to flush millions of gallons of water through to clear out the contamination.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Do-not-drink issue remains in place in Skowhegan
-
Local & State
Claim filed against inn on behalf of Maplecrest patient from Madison who died from COVID-19
-
Local & State
Maine State Music Theatre weathers continued setbacks of pandemic
-
Maine Crime
Limington man sentenced to 38 years for neighbor’s murder
-
Local & State
Days before Thanksgiving break, 2 Bowdoin employees, 1 student test positive for COVID
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.