CRAWFORD — Police are investigating a fatal crash in which two freight trucks owned by the same company collided.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday in the small town of Crawford in Down East Maine, police said. A tractor-trailer hauling tissue paper collided with a box truck hauling milk, they said.

Police said the owner of the milk truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the driver on Monday.

Police did not say if the driver of the tractor-trailer was hurt in the crash. They said a crash reconstruction is being conducted by investigators.

Both trucks are owned by Krisway Truck Leasing, police said.

