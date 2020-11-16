Browns fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, a day after he played 26 snaps in a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.

The team was notified of Janovich’s positive coronavirus test in the morning and immediately closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, to conduct contact tracing. Players held their meetings virtually and coach Kevin Stefanski held his Zoom call with the media from home.

Janovich, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, was on the field for 15 offensive plays and 11 on special teams in Sunday’s game.

It’s the second time in four days the Browns had to implement those protocol measures after offensive lineman Chris Hubbard tested positive on Friday and went on the COVID-19 list.

FORMER NEW YORK Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was cleared of robbery charges in Florida on Monday after his alleged victims’ attorney was arrested on extortion charges.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office announced it was dropping all charges against Baker shortly after the county sheriff’s office arrested attorney William Dean, 50, and charged him with extortion.

Baker, 23, had been charged with holding up four men at gunpoint at a May barbecue in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who had originally been accused of assisting Baker, had previously been cleared for lack of evidence.

The sheriff’s office says Dean told Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, that the three alleged victims he represented would stop cooperating with prosecutors or change their stories if they were paid $266,000 each. Investigators say Dean said his clients would “do anything you want, so long as the money is right.”

Prosecutor Paul R. Valcore said in a statement that the alleged victims’ credibility “is unalterably tarnished,” making the prosecution of Baker impossible. If convicted, Baker faced a minimum of 10 years in prison and could have received life.

49ERS: San Francisco placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the COVID-19 list.

The 49ers are on a bye this week and don’t play again until Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams so it’s unclear if Armstead will miss any time.

The list is used for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who was infected. The team gave no other details.

CHIEFS: Kansas City signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions that will provide added stability by keeping together the most successful coach/general manager combination in franchise history well into the future.

The Chiefs declined to announce the terms of the extensions, though it’s unlikely Reid or Veach was going anywhere. They have built a juggernaut together, reaching back-to-back AFC championship games and delivering the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. And at 8-1, they are in good position to defend the title.

Reid, who recently passed Curly Lambeau for fifth on the NFL wins list with 230, is in the midst of his eighth season in Kansas City after a long tenure in Philadelphia. He took over a team that was 2-14 upon his arrival and built a consistent winner, one that has reached new heights under Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Veach was a big reason the Chiefs landed Mahomes. He argued vociferously to draft him as a member of then-GM John Dorsey’s front office, then took over the general manager’s job when Dorsey was fired three years ago.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »