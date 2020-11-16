Pours & The Outdoors

5-8 p.m. Thursday. Through Dec. 17 (except for Thanksgiving). Outside at Brick South Beer Garden, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $10, $50 for firepit reservation of up to six people. eventbrite.com.

Bissell Brothers is teaming up with the nonprofit alliance Maine Outdoor Brands to present a series of weekly outdoor gatherings featuring local outdoor brands experts, gear giveaways, demos, fire pits and Bissell Brothers beer on tap. Pours & The Outdoors kicks off with fat biking 101. You’ll meet reps and see products from Allspeed Cyclery & Snow and Threlkeld Outdoor. Proceeds from the evening benefit New England Mountain Bike Association. Social distancing and mask wearing guidelines will be in place.

‘Almost, Maine’ Writer’s Cut Live Reading

5:30 p.m. Saturday. Via Portland Stage, free. portlandstage.org

If you missed this last weekend, fear not. Portland Stage is offering another chance to enjoy an early evening online experience that will be almost as good as being there. Playwright and novelist John Cariani will be reading parts of his book “Almost, Maine” based on his much-loved and hugely popular play of the same name. The romantic comedy was turned into a novel that was published at the end of March. Stick around after the reading for a Q&A session with Cariani.

Maker’s Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Outside Brick South at Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, free admission. thompsonspoint.com

Bundle up and shop local! With contact tracing, mask requirements and plenty of hand sanitizer, you’ll feel safe during your outdoor shopping experience at Maker’s Market, where you’ll find dozens of local artists and makers selling their unique wares and creations. You can also sip while you shop, as there’s an on-site bar along with some food trucks. There aren’t many opportunities for one-stop local holiday shopping during the pandemic, so don’t let this one pass you by – though if you can’t make it this week, there are two other markets happening on Dec. 6 and 20.

‘Waiting for Alice’

7 p.m. Sunday. Virtual via Mad Horse Theatre Company, free, donations appreciated, preregistration required. madhorse.com

Here’s a chance to hear Mad Horse Theatre players reading from “Waiting for Alice,” with opportunities for viewers to offer real-time feedback. “Waiting For Alice,” written by Allison McCall, is a riff on “Alice in Wonderland,” and questions whether Alice ever showed up to join The Mad Hatter, March Hare, Dormouse and the Cheshire Cat at the Mad Tea Party. “Waiting for Alice” was written for PortFringe in 2015, based on a dialogue with young cast members during an “Alice in Wonderland” rehearsal. The cast includes company member Mark Rubin and guest artists Jared Mongeau, Erica Murphy and Darby Defilippis, and is directed by guest artist Lauren Stockless.

