Police say 37-year-old William Cole of Springvale was the man killed Monday in a three-vehicle collision on Route 202 in Buxton. Two other drivers, both male, were transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the crash took place at 12:10 p.m. One vehicle rolled over and the driver, 80-year-old Patrick Devroy of Buxton, was listed in serious condition Tuesday. The third driver, 47-year-old Kevin Aceto of South Berwick, was treated and released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Buxton police, with assistance from a Maine State Police crash reconstruction specialist.
Route 202 was closed to traffic for more than 2 hours following the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Alfond center plans Thanksgiving meals to go
-
Editorials
Our View: With COVID cases surging, Congress and Trump are failing the American people
-
Things to Do
Joe K. Walsh, Celia Woodsmith plan Nov. 20 livestream concert
-
Health care
As COVID-19 cases hit record levels in Maine, models predict numbers will get even worse
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon