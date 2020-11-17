A Hiroya Tsukamoto concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.

Tsukamoto is an innovative guitarist and composer fuses folk, jazz, and world music. Born and raised in Japan, in 2000 he received a scholarship to Berklee College of music and came to the U.S.

Tickets cost $16 in advance and $20 at the door.

For more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles