Tsukamoto is an innovative guitarist and composer fuses folk, jazz, and world music. Born and raised in Japan, in 2000 he received a scholarship to Berklee College of music and came to the U.S.
Tickets cost $16 in advance and $20 at the door.
For more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.
