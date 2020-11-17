NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School recently announced the following students were named to the 2020-21 first quarter honor roll.
Seniors — high honors: Natalynn Deuble, Ethan Johnson, Chantelle LaCroix, Adam Lawrence, Dakota Libby, Autumn Morrill, Mikayla Oliver, Sarah Olson, Courtney Peabody and Anastasia Quimby.
Honors: Jasmyne Coombs, Andrew Davis, Elizabeth Manzer and Gavin Tsoukalas.
Juniors — high honors: Emma Baker, Cheyenne Cahill, Alexander Cloutier and Shyanne Holmes.
Honors: Lilly Augustine, Julia Baker, Abigayle Ballard, Erin Clark, Xavier Cloutier, Thomas Courtney, Charlee Davis, Tyler Edwards, Kiera Goodale, Aliyah Grunder, Brianna Kimball, Jacob Lawrence, Abigail Luce, Sean Olson, Logan Reichert, Courtney Rollins, Cassidy Smith, Devon Spencer, Drake Whittemore and Garrett Wilson.
Sophomores — high honors: Jessica Benedict, Zebadiah Burnham, Luke Carey and Hunter Sousa.
Honors: Lindsay Hamilton, Garrett Karwanski, Robert Lindblom, Jr., Gabriella Manzer, Caitlyn Oliver, Connor Peabody and William Price II.
Freshmen — honors: Dakota Cahill, Kolby Carpenter, Jayden Cates, Riley Crocker, Devyn DeLeonardis, Cooper Dellerma, Kayliy Folco, Nevaeh Holmes, Emma Junkins, William Lawrence and Isaiah Longley.
