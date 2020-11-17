FAIRFIELD – Linda T. (Bourque) Collier, 73, passed away Nov. 12, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. She was born July 26, 1947 in Waterville, the daughter of Albert and Irene (Cloutier) Bourque.

She graduated from Waterville High School in 1966 and was employed for many years as a laundry technician at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Waterville. On June 29, 1972 she married Timothy Collier at the Methodist Church in Oakland. Linda loved country music, knitting, crocheting, and taking long car rides.

Linda is survived by her sister, Joanne Ratte of Vassalboro; nephew, Scott Bureau of Fairfield, two nieces, Dee-Dee Bureau of Fairfield, Heather Gerow of Clinton, and many more nieces and nephews, too many to name. She was predeceased by her husband, Timothy Collier; parents, Albert and Irene (Cloutier) Bourque; brother, George Bourque and sister-in-law, Katherine Boucher.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations to:

American Diabetes

Association

PO Box 7023

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023﻿

Guest Book