HALLOWELL – Mrs. Angenett Rich Boothby, also affectionately known as Ma, Nana, Aunt Ricky, 85, peacefully joined God as an Episcopalian faithful follower on Nov. 9, 2020 at the Gosnell Hospice House. She is the loving wife of Kent William Boothby with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.She was born June 23, 1935 in Gardiner. She is the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Weston) Rich. She resided in Hallowell her whole life and also resided in North Fort Myers, Fla. for more than 25 years.Angenett was a Microbiologist where she worked as the Supervisor of the Mycobacteriology, Rabies, and Mycology Public Health Laboratory, Department of Health and Human Services in Augusta for greater than 35 years until her retirement in 1993. She was passionate about her work and was ahead of her time in her work ethic and administrative skills. She had a keen memory and her coworkers relied on her for her knowledge base in microbiology. She was always there for anybody in the lab who needed anything and often completed tasks for others in different areas. She attended many conferences at the CDC in Georgia and hosted many CDC personnel when they visited the lab in Maine. She had a wonderful sense of humor and laughter was incorporated into their daily routines in the lab. Angenett was a classy lady and expected all around her to mind their manners. She also had the great gift to gab! She loved people and taking care of them, particularly her immediate and extended family as well as the elderly and her friends. She was a second mother, Nana, Aunt Ricky to many dear friends and loved ones. She enjoyed sharing stories and great memories of her past. She particularly loved to brag about her children and grandchildren as they were the apple of her eye.After retirement, she had more time to provide her love and support to her children and grandchildren. She religiously attended their sporting events and was the loudest bleacher cheerleader. Her enthusiasm at some points was so great that at times she got carried away as a fan. It was not unheard of for her to be making comments to the officials.Angenett had very strong beliefs and values and fiercely defended her position/opinion. She loved to talk politics with her grandchildren and could argue any point so people would see it her way. Her lifelong hobby was collecting knick knacks and cats meows which surrounded her family in their three homes in Hallowell, Florida and Three Mile Pond in Vassalboro. As you entered any of the three homes, you were enveloped by the knick knacks. She loved entertaining her extended family and dear friends who were always welcome in any of their three homes. The following are the lessons learned from Ma, Nana, Aunt Ricky: Love and be kind to everybody; Always “Show Up” and be present; Serve and care for others in your daily life. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Boothby-Downing and her husband Michael of Gorham, her son Keldon Boothby of Hallowell. She is the devoted Nana of Kendrick Ballantyne and his wife Natalie, Keegan Ballantyne and his significant other Lena, Kayleigh Ballantyne and Krystle Boothby LaFrance and her husband Jacob. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and family; as well as several nieces, nephews; grand and great grand nieces, nephews; stepgrand and great grandchildren; and her very dear friends. In addition to her parents, Angenett was predeceased by her sister Patricia Snow, several other family members, friends and loved ones. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, masks and social distancing required. A Celebration of Angenett’s Life will be held outside at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church at 209 Eastern Ave., Augusta, Maine. For those who would like to attend Angenett funeral service remotely the livestream address is https://my.gather.app/remember/angenett-boothby . Burial will follow at the Hallowell Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta. Condolences, memories ad photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers donations in Angenett’s memory may be made to two local Cancer Institutes in Maine or your charity of choice: The New England Cancer Specialists 100 Campus Dr. Suite 108Scarborough, ME 04074Please donate to one of two foundations there:The Foundation4Love at Foundation4love.org orThe Snell Foundation at Snellfoundationmaine.org. You may also donate toThe Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care based in Augusta Maine atPO Box 828 Waterville, ME 04903

