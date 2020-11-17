BELGRADE – Darren D. Bonsant, 60, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Born in Augusta to the late Clement and Viola Bonsant, he always considered himself “a proud Mt. Vernon Avenue boy”.

He graduated from Cony High School in 1978 and played for many years on both baseball and softball teams. He was a former member of the Augusta Elks Lodge.

Employed by the City of Augusta School Department for 35 years and known by many as “Mr. Darren”, he was looking forward to retiring in June.

Darren was simply a good, loving and content man. Appreciative of everything and wanting nothing but being home with his wife Kate and “Fur Children”, a good game of golf, working out at the gym, driving his Mustang or Harley, watching his Miami Dolphins and a cold Michelob Light. He hated attention and changes.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Kate, with whom he shared a happy life for 20 years and trusted her with his heart; his four legged children, Mallett, Olive, Percy and “the one who got in a little deeper”, Bella the Bulldog; a sister, Elaina Bolster and her husband Bob of Florida and their family; special life long friends, Chut, Hop and Cockeye and many others he held in his heart.

Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Darren will be held next summer when we can truly share our love for him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St. Augusta, Me 04330. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com

He was my North,

my South,

my East and West,

My working week and

my Sunday rest,

My noon, my midnight,

my talk, my song …

W. H. Auden

Donations in his name

may be made to:

Somerset Animal Shelter

123 Middle Rd.

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Guest Book