CANAAN – Elizabeth C. (Sawyer) Hart, 82, of Canaan passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov 6, 2020. Many people knew her as Liz or Elsie.

She was born to Stanley J and Catherine (Kogut) Sawyer and grew up on her family farm in Willimantic Conn. with her brother and three sisters. She graduated from Wyndham High School in June of 1956 and married Robert Hart on June 21, 1958.

She worked for many years at Hathaway Shirt company as a Stitcher until she retired. She devoted her life to serving the Lord and teaching Sunday school. Liz cooked many dinners for church gatherings on holidays and for special events. Much of her time was spent working on puzzles, cooking, sewing, and having lawn sales. House plants were her passion, she had one in every window. Liz looked forward to going out for lunch with her daughters. She was also well known for her delicious chicken soup.

She was predeceased by her parents Stanley J. and Catherine (Kogut) Sawyer; three sisters, Barbara Mcclure, Genevieve Gravlejs, Geraldine Webber and her brother Stanley J (Sonny) Sawyer. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert Hart; daughters Diane Burrill and husband Arthur, Catherine Hart, Brenda Clements and Michael Perkins, April Taylor and husband Mark; her grandchildren Mathew Burrill and wife Kristi, Christina Decker and husband Dwight, Sarah Saverino and Will, Melissa Ballard and Justin, Amie Ballard and Jarrod, Breanna Cowling and husband Trevor, Nicole Newton, Timothy Clements and Carly, Jessica Dionne and husband Lance, Joshua Taylor and wife Amanda; 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. You are forever in our hearts Mom and we will miss you!

A graveside service will be set at a later time.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Guest Book