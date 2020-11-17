S.CHINA – Genevieve M. Carter passed away at home on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

She was born May 30, 1919, on Chebeague Island to Helen and Walter Calder; the oldest of ten children.

She was known as Gen to all who knew her. She was a wonderful wife, was very loyal, and a very supportive mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Upon graduating from high school on the island she worked in Portland as a nanny and at a grocery store. This is where she met the love of her life, Harold Carter who was in the Army during World War II. They enjoyed 46 years together vacationing and spending weekends at their camp on Moosehead Lake. She also traveled to Florida several times and Pennsylvania of which she often would reminisce about. Later on in life she worked on voting, home health care and at Zayres department store. Her favorite pastimes were knitting, crossword puzzles, and traveling to anywhere.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her son, Harold; and all of her siblings, Helen, John, Chesley, Richard, Elizabeth, Beverly, Norman, Mary, Evelyn, and Leona.

She is survived by her son, Donald and his wife, Paula; her daughter-in-law, Suzette; her sister-in-law, Diane and brother-in-law, Robert Dyer; her grandchildren, Donald and companion Candy, Stephen and companion Monica, and Sarah and companion Dan; and her great grandchildren, Tom, Alyshia, Jocelyn, Makayla, Carter, and Desiree.

Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, funeral services will be held privately.

