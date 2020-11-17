SKOWHEGAN – James Henry Dufault Sr. (Uncle Jimmy, Woody) passed away at his home peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020. He was born Jan. 17, 1947 in Hudson, Mass., son of Herman and Alice Dufault.

He attended University of Maine for one year and served in the Army for three. After the army he became a truck driver. He enjoyed fixing cars at home of his great friend Rex Dillingham and David “Tinker” Lyons. He was always there to help those in need and was very kind to everyone.

His favorite thing to do on spare time was drinking in the passenger seat while looking at the pretty scenery on backroads with the oldies playing on the radio.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; and by his sister Annette Dufault. He is survived by his sons James H. Dufault-Avery of Oakland, David A. Dufault of Skowhegan; his sister Laura Brothers of Ashburnham, Mass.; his best friend Jody Melinni; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and cousins. He also leaves his former in-laws, Carissa Avery, Nathan Avery, and Mark Avery; and his former wife and mother of his sons, Linda Bemis of Oakland.

“I loved you for saving me, but through thick and thin you were there for me. Not with a hug or any kind words, but the truth even when it hurt. I love you Dad. Don’t worry, you made me strong.”

“I carry your name, I’ve heard your words, and the necessary adjustments have been made to my life.”

A graveside service will be held at a later date. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in 2021.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in 2021.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

Memorial donations go to:

David Dufault

40 French St.

Skowhegan ME 041976

