WATERVILLE – Kermitt E Wilcox, 72, died peacefully at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Kermitt was born in Presque Isle on Jan. 19, 1948, with his identical twin Kendall, to parents Lawrence and Estelle Wilcox.

A proud 1966 graduate of Presque Isle High School, he devoted much of his life’s work to the B & A Railroad. Kerm was a longtime member of the Elks Club and was an avid poker player with the Abnaki Club and at Winslow VFW. Kerm enjoyed the last 21 years in Waterville with his longtime partner and best friend, Shirley Umphrey. He will be missed by family, friends, and his beloved canine companion, Murphy, who was able to visit him in his last days.

Kerm was the only surviving member of his immediate family, predeceased by his parents, and five siblings, Lawrence Wilcox, Jr, Wyona Reynolds, Dwight Wilcox, Gerald Wilcox and Kendall Wilcox. He is survived by sisters-in-law Gloria Wilcox and Maureen Wilcox; and nieces and nephews Robert Roux, Larry Wilcox, Michelle Wilcox-Ewing, Mark Wilcox and Monica Wilcox Charette.

A graveside celebration of life for Kermitt will be held in Presque Isle in Spring, 2021.

Friends of Kerm are invited to make a donation in his memory to:

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd

Waterville ME 04901

