NEW SMYRNA, Fla. – Lisa Marie (Gilcreast) Higgins passed away on Sept. 29, 2020 in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. after a short illness, surrounded by family and loved ones. Lisa was born in Exeter, N.H. on Jan. 3, 1965 to Cynthia Higgins and Joseph Pigeon and spent her childhood growing up in Maine.

Lisa graduated in 1983 from Cony High School in Augusta. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the College of Lifelong Learning, part of the University system of New Hampshire.

Lisa’s passions included spending time by the ocean, traveling, animals, sky diving, and partaking in the arts, but her biggest passion was helping others.

Lisa is survived by her two daughters, Alia Lysiuk of West Hollywood, Calif. and Sarah Pietlicki of Chicago, Ill.; her brother Mark Gilcreast of North Berwick; and many loving friends throughout the Seacoast area.

In lieu of a memorial service, a celebration of life will take place in southern New Hampshire early spring 2021.

