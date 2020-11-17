WINTHROP – Robert Everett Marshall Jr., better known as Bobby, of Winthrop, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020 at his home after a long and courageous battle of COPD lung disease. He was born in Augusta on Dec. 29, 1952. He is the son of Robert E. Marshall Sr. and Audrey A. Harrington.

Bobby attended Monmouth and Winthrop schools, graduating from Winthrop. He worked at Carleton Woolen Mills for several years until he moved on to work at Dorothy Egg Farms where he retired from being a long time respected employee.

Bobby met the love of his life, Patricia Marshall, in Mount Vernon in 1972 to which then they got married in 1973. They had 48 wonderful years together. Bobby had a huge heart and a laugh that was very contagious. His family was the most important thing to him and he held them all so very near and dear to his heart. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Throughout his long, happy, fulfilling life he enjoyed many things which included playing bingo, snowmobiling, and playing poker with his family, which he is probably doing in heaven right now. Bobby enjoyed watching the Red Sox and was an avid fan, he never missed a game and even attended a live game with his son-in-law Dennis in the summer of 2002. He will always be known for his love of scratch tickets and was very famous for his delicious homemade french fries. Whenever you saw Bobby you also saw a Pepsi can in his hand. For many of his younger years he was a very active man and always on the go. Towards the end of Bobby’s life he became a homebody and watched Hallmark and Lifetime shows/movies religiously.

Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Robert E. Marshall Sr. and Audrey A. Harrington; and his son Robert E. Marshall.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Marshall of Winthrop; his daughter Debra Marshall and her life partner Eugene Ellis of Winthrop. his daughter Robin Marshall and her life partner Dennis Wright of Vassalboro; his granddaughter Kayla Wright of Vassalboro. his grandson Shawn Ellis of Augusta; Jason and Michelle Minoty of Winthrop; his sister Linda McMillon and her husband Robert of Fort Mills, S.C., his sister Alice Smith and her husband Arthur of Winthrop, his sister Cheryl Carter of Poland; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and his two dogs Badger and Sophie that he loved very much and they will surely miss him.

A graveside memorial service and burial will be on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Glenside Cemetery on Turkey Lane in Winthrop at 2 p.m. We ask that if you are planning on attending the services that you please practice social distancing and wear a face covering. If you do not have one we will have some available.

