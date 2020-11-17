Labor leaders representing Maine postal workers called on Tuesday for Congress to pass $75 billion in coronavirus relief funds and renewed calls to stop cost-cutting measures that will reduce service.

More than 60 million Americans relied on the Post Office to deliver ballots during the presidential election, and now with a second wave of coronavirus infections sweeping the nation, people are increasingly relying on the service to deliver basic goods, Scott Adams, president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 458, said during a virtual news conference Tuesday.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed by the Postal Board of Governors this summer, has pushed aggressively to cut costs, resulting in delayed mail service and fewer deliveries. DeJoy oversaw the dismantling of mail sorting machines and new policies that forbade overtime and second trips to deliver packages, rather than waiting another day for delivery.

He also implemented policies to prevent letter carriers from waiting at terminals for more mail to be loaded before they embark on the next delivery leg, further extending delivery times. Election security groups and other advocates went to court to block those measures from holding up ballots from being delivered and counted on time. But now that the election is over, the postal service is again subject to cuts and new rules that will affect service, including forbidding workers from clocking overtime, making late trips or extra trips, closing postal facilities and scrapping mail-sorting equipment.

“Louis DeJoy doesn’t reflect the same values or the understanding that postal services workers have about how the service runs, as a service and not a business,” Adams said. “All those policies that DeJoy put in place were put on hold through the election. However the election’s over and we anticipate he will re-enact his measures to the detriment of the service and to the American people.”

The United States Postal Service delivered 60 million mail-in ballots with little drama, and locally, labor unions worked with postal managers to go through extra steps to ensure that ballots in Maine were not left behind at postal sorting facilities and that election-related mail was prioritized.

In Maine, about 70 percent of all ballots cast — about 508,000 — were by cast absentee, and many of them were delivered by mail, up from about 30 percent absentee in previous election years, said Anna Keller, Executive Director of League of Women Voters of Maine, and Maine Citizens for Clean Elections.

During the next election, Keller said, it should not require the heroic efforts seen before the election by postal workers and unions to ensure voters can exercise their right to participate in democracy.

“Despite COVID, despite all of the barriers that were put in our way, we had an election with record-breaking turnout, (with) completely unprecedented voting by mail,” Keller said. “They were able to rely on the Postal Service to make sure their ballots were delivered in time and were able to be counted.”

She added later: “I agree, voting by mail is here to stay.”

The U.S. Senate has also balked at passing emergency coronavirus relief funding for the USPS. The $75 billion legislation includes $50 billion for Covid-related expenses and to carry the agency through the rest of the pandemic, and $25 billion for “shovel-ready” projects to improve facilities and replace the aging postal fleet of vehicles, many of which are more than 30 years old and are spontaneously bursting into flames at an alarming rate.

As the pandemic drags on into the winter, the postal service is also seeing an increase in the number of packages it’s delivering, as more people shop online for items they would normally purchase in person locally. While the increased business helps revenue, packages are also more expensive to handle and deliver, making it more important for Congress to reinvest in the postal service, Adams said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: