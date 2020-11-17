The Kennebec Historical Society’s November Facebook live presentation, “The Traveling Sisters: Moving Forward,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

According to a news release from the society, through photographs, videos, and tales of encounters with wildlife and people from Africa to Asia, the “Traveling Sisters” will share their experiences as they continue to move forward to share with others the world we call home. Drawing stories from their first three books, “Can I Carry Your Luggage?,” “Upside Down and Backwards,” and “Dromomainea,” Shelley Lance-Fulk and Jacklyn Amtower draw armchair travelers into their world of experiencing unpredictable situations and amazing adventures, especially in times of uncertainty. Their passion for observing, chronicling, and sharing stories reinforces the importance appreciating the beauty our planet has to offer. From funny through frightening to heartbreaking narratives others are invited to immerse themselves into the lives of these two sisters who have been traveling, experiencing and photographing our world since their teens.

Lance-Fulk and Amtower live in Beaver Cove, a few miles north of Greenville. They have been traveling and photographing wildlife around the world since their teens. They have visited all seven continents on multiple occasions and their passports have stamps from more than 135 countries. Their experiences of adventure, enlightenment and respect for animals are shared in tales and stories with accompanying photographs in their three books. Their time throughout the year is divided between traveling, sharing their photographs and stories at artisan fairs and in speaking engagements. The sisters enjoy the experience of meeting new people and observing other cultures and wildlife but their appreciation for the state of Maine always draws them home to the animals and splendor of their beautiful community.

The presentation also will be available to watch later.

To connect to the KHS Facebook page, visit Facebook.com/KHS1891.

For more information about the program can call Scott Wood, administrative director, at 207-622-7718.

