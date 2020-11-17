A Waterville man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with a slew of offenses after a car chase and manhunt.

Christian Grenier, 22, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, criminal speeding, driving to endanger, operating without a license, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash, theft by unauthorized use, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal trespass, refusal to submit to arrest, aggravated trafficking, unlawful furnishing and violations of conditions of release.

According to Waterville Deputy Police Chief William Bonney, around 1 a.m. Saturday, police observed a white Chevy Malibu operating erratically in the Concourse and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped, but when officers got out of their car to approach the vehicle, the operator, later identified as Grenier, sped down Silver Street.

Grenier crashed at the corner of West River Road and Kennedy Memorial Drive and fled on foot. A roughly hour long manhunt ensued. Grenier was arrested on Grove Street and found with 39.9 grams of crack cocaine and 1.3 grams of fentanyl.

“In the process of hiding from officers, he did enter a residence in the area,” Bonney said. “He didn’t know the person and was told to get out. He did in fact get out and run off.”

The vehicle was apparently stolen. Grenier was transported to the Kennebec County jail following the arrest.

