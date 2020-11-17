The evening of music will feature jazz drummer and choral vocalist, Chris met Sasha, a self taught punk rocker and singer-songwriter in the spring of 2010 when they were both cast in a Bangor Maine production of the rock ‘n’ roll musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. They have been working together ever since to find where disparate influences come together to service the most important part of any musical endeavor, the song.

Their songs catch the imagination of seated audiences in listening rooms during acoustic performances and can insight hollers and yelps from folks during their electric rock shows. They are currently a full time, independent touring outfit living out of their 2014 Dodge Promaster. Every week they play both acoustic and electric shows. Their acoustic performances are rich in harmony, emotion and balance a percussive urgency with powerful vocals in order to tell the stories of their songs.

Under their own record label, Unstoppable Rock Records they have released seven sets of recordings including an acoustic album “La Di Da.”

Shows at Bangor Arts Exchange are currently limited to less than 50 people and in compliance with all current state and CDC safety guidelines. Individual ticket holders who wish to be placed together with other ticket holders (maximum of four people total) should email [email protected].

Tickets cost $17.

Tickets will be available at the door unless a sold out announcement is made.

For more information, visit bangorartsexchange.org.