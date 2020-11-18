CONCORD, N.H. — A monastery in New Hampshire is closing after 74 years.

The Concord Monitor reports the move at the Carmelite Monastery in Concord comes as the number of nuns living there have diminished to the point that it cannot be maintained.

The news was announced Tuesday by the Diocese of Manchester, in conjunction with Carmelite Communities Associated, a national association of Carmelite monasteries.

The 39-acre property is owned by the Carmelite Communities Associated and has an assessed value of nearly $600,000.

