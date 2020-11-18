Elton John & Billy Joel: Face to Face Tribute is set for 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit,

Bill Connors will perform as Elton John, and Ben Eramo will handle Billy Joel duties.

There will be two pianos on stage, and you can expect 176 keys to be blazing as the hits keep coming.

Tickets cost $27.50-$68.50.

For tickets, or more information, visit jonathansogunquit.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: