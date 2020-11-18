Ben Eramo, left, as Billy Joel and Bill Connors as Elton John. Photos courtesy of the artists

Elton John & Billy Joel: Face to Face Tribute is set for 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit,
Bill Connors will perform as Elton John, and Ben Eramo will handle Billy Joel duties.

There will be two pianos on stage, and you can expect 176 keys to be blazing as the hits keep coming.

Tickets cost $27.50-$68.50.

For tickets, or more information, visit jonathansogunquit.com.

