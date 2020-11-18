University of Maine Cooperative Extension is accepting greenhouse plastic for recycling through Dec. 15 before closing out the season, according to a news release from the UMaine extension office in Orono.

The recycling program accepts clear, low-density, polyethylene (LDPE#4) plastic used to cover greenhouses, high tunnels, hoop houses and other agricultural structures. Collection sites also can accept white over-wintering LDPE#4 film used by the nursery industry.

The program is free of charge and open to all Maine farmers, gardeners and horticulturalists who register. To register on the program, visit extension.umaine.edu, where instructions and an interactive map of drop-off sites also are available.

Growers without internet access can register by calling 207-342-.5971.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact David McDaniel at 207-323-4315 or [email protected].

