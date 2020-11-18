A livestream concert featuring Joe K. Walsh and Celia Woodsmith will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, from the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St.
Those who login can expect to hear roots, Americana and blues with terrific vocals, along with plenty of mandolin and guitar, during the performance.
Stream it for free on the Camden Opera House Facebook page, but donations to its Community Arts Fund are very much appreciated.
