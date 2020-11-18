Celia Woodsmith and Joe K. Walsh Photo by Celia Woodsmith

A livestream concert featuring Joe K. Walsh  and Celia Woodsmith will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, from the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St.
Those who login can expect to hear roots, Americana and blues with terrific vocals, along with plenty of mandolin and guitar, during the performance.

Stream it for free on the Camden Opera House Facebook page, but donations to its Community Arts Fund are very much appreciated.

 

filed under:
Things To Do, WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles