The Maine Mariners will not play this season.

That announcement came Wednesday afternoon from the ECHL league offices that because of COVID-19 regulations and worsening conditions of the pandemic, all six teams in the North Division, including Maine, will suspend operations for the entire 2020-21 season with the intent of restarting for 2021-22.

“We are saddened to have had to make this decision with our fellow division teams,” said Danny Briere, VP of Operations for the Maine Mariners, in a press release.

“With the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the increasing rates in our region, and after consulting with local officials, we did not see a clear path toward hosting fans at Mariners games. We want to thank our fans for their passion and loyalty as we continue to navigate returning to the ice. The future for this franchise is bright, and we are already making exciting plans for the 2021-22 season,” Briere added.

The other teams affected are Brampton (Ontario) Beast, Newfoundland Growlers, Adirondack Thunder of Glens Falls, New York, Reading (Pennsylvania) Royals and the Worcester Nailers.

In October, the Mariners announced tentative plans to start a 62-game season on Jan. 15, expressing guarded optimism that by then the state’s restrictions on indoor gatherings, at 100 people at the time, could be tweaked enough to allow enough spectators to make game operations financially feasible at the Cross Insurance Arena, which is owned by Cumberland County.

Jim Gailey, the Cumberland County manager, said that back in October, he and building management submitted a plan to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

“We were encouraged to put together a plan for them to consider and at the time we submitted a plan for that review we started to see the uptick of COVID cases here in Maine and the timing was just all off,” Gailey said. “So needless to say, we knew we weren’t going to get too many eyes on our plan.”

In addition to not having the ability to host spectators, travel constraints also worked against the North Division teams, particularly because of cross-border travel issues for the two Canadian franchises.

Gailey said the Mariners’ organization wasn’t ready to “throw in the towel,” but “in a sense, the division fell apart on them. Most of the teams (in the ECHL) that are playing are down south or in the Midwest, so it would be a real geographic struggle to travel and then on top of that, no revenue from your home games because you’re prohibited from having fans in the building. It was really a double whammy.”

All players for the six franchises are immediately free agents for the 2020-21 season and can seek contracts with other organizations.

