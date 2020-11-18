READFIELD – Donald G. Crabb, 93, died Nov. 8, 2020 at his home in Readfield. Donald was born in Detroit, Mich. on Nov. 7, 1927, the son of Earl and Thelma (Montgomery) Crabb.

Donald graduated from Cony High School, where he enjoyed playing football. He could fix anything mechanical and built his first car.

Donald was a Captain in the United States Air Force where he flew helicopters and served in the Rescue Unit. He loved serving our country and was a proud veteran.

After his discharge from the Air Force, Donald flew private jets for Executive Air Fleet for many years, retiring in 1987.

He was predeceased by his wife Rose A. Crabb; son Michael E. Crabb; brother Robert Crabb, sister Juanita Pelton; and son-in-law Albert Hanna.

He is survived by his daughter Donna Crabb-Hanna of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren Donald Hanna and his fiancé Bethany Sortman and Sara Hanna Lundebjerg and her husband Andrew; and great-grandson Jaxson Lundebjerg. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to your local veterans organization

