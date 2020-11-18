WATERVILLE – Following a rich and meaningful life, Holly Louise (Thede) Margolis of Waterville, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Nov. 16, 2020.Holly was born Oct. 24, 1947 in Kansas City, Mo. to the late Carl and Doris (Premer) Thede. Holly and her family lived in many states during her childhood including Kansas, Colorado, Alabama and New Jersey. She graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains, N.J. in 1965.Holly attended the University of Maine, Orono and graduated in 1969 with a B.A. in Sociology. Her college years introduced her to the great state of Maine and she carried her love and fondness of the state through the end of her life.While Holly held a variety of jobs following her graduation from college, her most important career choice was raising and caring for her three daughters. The love of Holly’s life was her family.She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dr. John Margolis of Waterville; her three daughters, Christi Nesbitt Marchette of Norfolk, Mass., Maggie Nesbitt Doby (Patrick) of State College, Pa., and Sarah Margolis McCracken (Michael) of Walpole, Mass. Holly was a dedicated Mimi to Jake and Olivia Marchette, and Ryan and Ella Doby.Holly is also survived by her siblings Chris Thede Antonak (Richard) and Jefferson Thede, her sister-in-law Judy Katz (Herb), brother-in-law Doug Margolis; and nieces Becky Antonak Welch (Paul) and Marah Katz Herbach (Jonathan) and their children Connor Welch and Zachary and Matthew Herbach. In addition to Holly’s deep affection for her family, she had many loyal and supportive friends near and far; including close friends who she walked with daily, her neighborhood book club, a gym family and many relationships from her extensive community involvement.As a resident of Waterville for the past 32 years, Holly was a dedicated volunteer for many local organizations and schools. She was a fixture in the George J. Mitchell School library where she volunteered reading to students every week, with the hope of increasing their love of reading and learning. Holly was a volunteer for the Waterville Public School Adult Education ESL class. She was also part of the Waterville Women’s Association, where she served as treasurer and helped to provide scholarships to women in financial need.Holly was an avid reader, and she loved travel, nature and bird watching. Her daily rituals of feeding her backyard squirrels and chipmunks brought her many smiles. She found great joy in the annual family beach vacation at Goose Rocks Beach, particularly the daily family gatherings. As a self- proclaimed “queen of moderation,” there was nothing moderate about the way Holly devoted herself to her family. She was never happier than when she was involved with her husband, daughters, grandchildren and other family members. Holly was unstinting in her concerns for all aspects of her family’s lives. She was the first to help in matters large and small. Holly will be truly missed and will remain in the hearts of so many.Holly loved her cats, which she adopted from the Humane Society Waterville Area. Her cats were a constant source of companionship and entertainment. Due to Covid-19 a public memorial will not take place at this time.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to the Humane Society Waterville Area (hswa.org)

