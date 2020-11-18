VERNON – Valerie Bean Chapman of Mt. Vernon passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank G. Chapman who died on Dec. 12, 1998.

She was born in Auburn on May 23, 1922, a daughter of the late Herbert R. and Naomi K. (Smith) Bean.

She is survived by her son Scott F. Chapman and his wife Prudy of Mt Vernon and her daughter Susan Chapman-Abram and her husband Richard of Gardiner.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Old South Church

10 West Rd.

Belgrade, ME or:

Maine General

Homecare & Hospice

