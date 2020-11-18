A Rustic Overtones concert is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Bangor Arts Exchange, 193 Exchange St. in Bangor.

The American rock band from Maine was active between 1993–2002 and from 2007–present. Their 2007 album Light At The End was the fastest-selling local disc ever in the state.

Tickets cost $15-$20.

For tickets, or more information, visit bangorartsexchange.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: